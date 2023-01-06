FG Commences Payment of Security Debarment Allowance to Military Veterans

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of Security Debarment Allowance to the Veterans of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana announced this at a meeting with the veterans in Abuja.

21 billion naira, representing 28 percent of the total outstanding Security Debarment Allowance approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Ministry, as first tranche is in fulfilment of the promise made by the government in September 2022.

The Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance through the Military Pensions Board initiated the commencement of payment of the allowances.