Uncategorized

FG Commences Payment of Security Debarment Allowance to Military Veterans

12 hours ago
0 29 Less than a minute

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of Security Debarment Allowance to the Veterans of the Nigerian  Armed Forces.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana announced this at a meeting with the veterans in Abuja.

21 billion naira, representing 28 percent of the total outstanding Security Debarment Allowance approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Ministry,  as first tranche is in fulfilment of the promise made by the government in September 2022.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance through the Military Pensions Board initiated the commencement of payment of the allowances.

Tags
12 hours ago
0 29 Less than a minute

Related Articles

FAAC Shares 902.053 billion, as December Allocation 

3 weeks ago

Police arrest suppliers of hard drugs to terrorists in Zamfara

4 weeks ago

Alleged N-Power Fraud: D’Banj Regains Freedom After Detention

4 weeks ago

Nigerian Military, Security Agencies Not Under Pressure To Compromise 2023 Elections

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »