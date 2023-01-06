Uncategorized

ONDO CP VISITS IKARE AKOKO, URGES WARRING PARTIES TO SHEATH SWORD

In the meantime, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran has visited Ikare-Akoko and met with the two monarchs of the affected communities on the need to call their subjects to order.

The CP decried the level of damage done by the indigenes to themselves and encouraged them to live together as one .

He however commiserated with the people who lost property to the avoidable situation and promised to apprehend those involved in the wanton destruction in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, advised the monarchs to seek the intervention of relevant authorities and the government on issues bothering on boundaries.

The Monarchs appreciated the police commissioner for his timely intervention and the neutrality of the Police in maintaining law and order.

Men of the Tactical Team of the Police have been deployed as reinforcement into the community as Ikare- Akoko is currently calm.

One suspect has however been arrested in connection with the case.

