PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS RENOWNED POLITICAL SCIENTIST, JOURNALIST, PROF AYO OLUKOTUN

12 hours ago
President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the academia and media over the passing of revered Professor of Political Science, Ayo Olukotun, whose works testify to his loyalty, patriotism and charity.
President Buhari believes the scholar’s investment of ideas in nation building, teaching students and counselling of leaders should be preserved for posterity, while his departure will be greatly missed, especially now that the nation is approaching general elections, where his views had remained salient for many years.

The President commiserates with family members, friends and associates of the researcher, columnist and administrator, who lectured at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Lagos, Lagos State University and served as a visiting professor of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

