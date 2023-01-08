Benin: update on Igueben Train Station Attack .

The police and other local security networks have swung into action to rescue yet to be identified number of persons kidnapped by armed bandits on Saturday evening at igueben train station.

According to the reports, those abducted are some train station workers and passengers awaiting to board the train to Warri .

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu presently on a visit to the scene says no effort will be spared to ensure the rescue of the victims and the arrest of the suspects who perpetrated this dastardly act.