BMO ON 2023 BUDGET

The Buhari Media Organisation says the 78% revenue projection from the non-oil sector in the 2023 budget is s a milestone in the nation’s fiscal history.

The Media Organisation in a statement said this is the first time in more than 30 years that the Budget will not be largely funded by the oil sector.

While analysing the budget, BMO noted that the 21.83 trillion naira has a revenue projection of 9.73 trillion naira out of which 78% is expected from the non-oil sector, compared with 22% coming from the oil sector.

This the media group said indicates the success of the diversification policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration

The group explained that none of the previous administrations did close to the Buhari administration in weaning the country off its over relience on oil