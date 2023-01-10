Uncategorized

DSS UNCOVERS PLANS TO SMEAR ITS DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Department of State Services says it has uncovered plans by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against the DG DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and key officials of the Service.

A statement by the Service spokesperson Dr. Peter Afunanya says those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to stage rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.

The Service warns that no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties. However, it would not sit and watch some group of dissatisfied gang undermine the Service and its Management.

The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these elements, while restating its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.

