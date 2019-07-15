Niger Govt. to Provide Implements to Farmers – SSG

The Niger Government has reaffirmed its commitment to provide farmers with implements with a view to boosting their agricultural activities in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government, made the disclosure in Minna on Monday in a statement by his Information Officer, Mr Tanko Lawal.

Matane said this known when he received a delegation from the Universal Resource Development, led by Dr James Young in his office.

He said that key sectors of the economy such as Ministries of Agriculture, Lands and Investment would come together to achieve government’s desire to enhance agricultural production.

In his remarks, Young said that the delegation was in the state to discuss how to utilise the downstream of Zungeru Dam for irrigation farming and for other agricultural activities.

He gave assurance that his firm would follow due process required in the partnership. (NAN)