Mechanized Farming Will Boost Agricultural Production and Create More Jobs for Nigerian Youths – Agric Minister

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has stated that mechanized farming would boost agricultural production and create more jobs for Nigerian Youths. The Minister made this disclosure during a town hall meeting with the All Farmers Associations of Nigeria (AFAN) and other relevant stakeholders, in Kano, over the weekend. Alhaji Sabo Nanono noted that, the introduction of mechanized farming was necessary in order to shift from the traditional system of farming and embrace modern technology, enhance self-reliance and boost food production in the country. He appealed to Nigerians to support the present administration in its commitment to position the Agricultural Sector to attain economic growth and food security.

“We need to give the Government the necessary support and co-operation to enable it achieve success in terms of food security, job creation and increased Internally Generated Revenue “. Nanono reiterated The Minister challenged the farmers to rise up to the challenge of meeting the expectation of government for the sector, being the backbone of the nation’s economy. While still speaking, Nanono said “Already, we are planning to establish service centers across the 774 Local Government Areas across Nigeria, where farmers can access improved seed and other farm inputs.

“With the setting of the service centers, equipment will be sourced and assembled in Nigeria to serve the rural and urban farmers. Federal Government is attracting these companies to set up their factories in Nigeria and when they do that, it will generate more jobs’’. He assured that the ministry would continue to support farmers with rice millers, yam, wheat, maize, etc, to produce more to meet the nation’s demand. In his welcome address, the Chairman, Kano State Chapter, AFAN, Alhaji Ahmed Mudi, said there was need for Government’s Interventions to scale up small scale processors and millers, towards making their work easier in all relevant commodities chains. Alhaji Mudi requested a capacity building Programme for processors and extension services agents in all the States of the Federation to take care of farmers and staff at the various levels. Ezeaja IkemefunaFor: Director, Information (FMARD)