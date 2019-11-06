Gov Bagudu says Bumper Harvest Will Stabilise Prices Of Food Items

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman Presidential Taskforce on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is confident that bumper harvest recorded this season arising from massive production will stabilize the price of the commodity in the market.

The Governor, gave this indication in Fadama Area, Argungu Local Government in an interaction with Rice Farmers on bringing down the price of locally produced rice to curtail smuggling of foreign rice into the country and make it affordable to the common man.

He said, the state government has procured Mini Rice Milling Machines to be distributed to women and youth groups in the state.

Already, Youth have been trained on the operation of the machines who would impart such skill to Rice Farmers in all the local governments areas of the state.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu reaffirmed commitment to sustaining support to farmers in the state.

He was delighted about bumper harvest of paddy price and the present price per bag which was an encouragement to farmers.

One of the farmers Alhaji Abubakar Usman Argungu told the Governor in his farm on Argungu-Augie Road near Gadar Kura ta Gabas, that farmers in the area have recorded bumper harvest, expressing determination to keep up the tempo and requested the governor to supply them with fertilizer, pesticides and Rice Milling Machines.

The Governor also this Sunday visited Kokoshe Fulani settlement Argungu Local Government and requested nomads to enroll their wards and children into schools to obtain western and religious education.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu inspected Nomadic and Islamiyya schools as well as central mosque constructed in the area.

He urged the community to continue to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours and farmers.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari