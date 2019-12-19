FG Challenges Agricultural Development Partners On Dearth Of Agric Extension Workers

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has stated that the sector is in dire need of extension workers. He noted that only a mere Fifteen thousand extension workers are available Nationwide to serve a farming population of about 70 million.

The Minister stated this when he received in audience Agricultural Development Partners yesterday in his office in Abuja.

Alhaji Nanono, further stated that agricultural extension workers are vital in the development of agricultural value chains and also serve the need to boost food production so as to ensure food security, alleviate poverty as well as to create job opportunity for the teaming Nigeria Youths.

The Minister therefore appealed to the Development Partners to review their strategy and initiate a Programme to train more extension workers. This he said will help lift the Nigerian farmers from subsistence level to a mechanized level.

Nanono also said that the extension workers will help train peasant farmers in the proper use of fertilizer and other related agricultural inputs to boost food production.

The Development Partners led by Dr. Samba Kawa of USAID include French Development Bank, World Bank, FAO, ADB, IFAD, Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Islamic Development Bank.They assured the Minister of their unalloyed support to deliver Government strategic goals in agriculture and promised to train more extension workers to support the 70 million farmers in order to enhance food production.

Also in attendance were the Minister of State, Hon. Mustapha Shehuri and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar.

Okeh Juliet (Mrs)

Senior Information Officer

For: Director (Information).