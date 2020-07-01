Livestock: Kebbi Govt procures drugs, veterinary equipment

The Kebbi State Ministry of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries has procured drugs and veterinary equipment to enhance treatment of Zoontic diseases in the state.

The Commissioner in the ministry, Alhaji Aminu Dandiga, disclosed this at the drugs distribution exercise on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

Dangida disclosed that the drugs and equipment would be distributed to the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, to enhance access to quality animal health services and boost livestock production.

“The gesture is aimed at curtailing the transmission of Zoonotic diseases from animals to human as well as boost livestock production.

“Kebbi State is the second livestock producing state in Nigeria, and also the second state with well qualified veterinary doctors.

“I, therefore, urge veterinary doctors and the ministry officials to work toward ensuring the state become the best in subsequent analysis,” he said.

Dangida warned against diversion of the drugs, adding that erring personnel would be prosecuted.

While commending Gov. Bagudu for his commitment to encourage livestock farming, Dangida called on veterinary doctors to make judicious use of the drugs and equipment.

Also speaking, Hajiya Fati Udu, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the gesture was to encourage livestock production and enhance food security.

Udu added that four tricycles were also distributed to zonal offices to enhance effective service delivery, and called on veterinary workers to do their best for sustainable development in the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was attended by officials of the ministry, veterinary officers and animal scientists, among others. (NAN)