Food Security: Gov. Bagudu reiterates commitment to sustain support to farmers

The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu , on Thursday reiterated his administration’s commitment to sustain agricultural revival by strengthening support and encouragement to farmers for increased yields and food security.

The Governor gave the assurance while interacting with rice farmers at Zauro Fadama area, in Birnin Kebbi.

He reaffirmed his resolve to sustain the provision of farm inputs to farmers in order to broaden agricultural mechanization.

“This will also encourage them to cultivate more hectares and keep abreast with modern farming techniques,” he added.

Bagudu advised farmers to redouble effort to enable the state not only maintain its premium status as leader in agricultural production, by cultivating both food and cash crops with emphasis on rice.

The governor expressed delight about the large scale farming activities embarked upon by farmers at the Zauro fadama area, pledging to provide them with desired moral and material support.

Responding, a cross section of the farmers, acknowledged the commitment of Gov. Bagudu to revolutionising agriculture in the state and requested for provision of more financial support and fertilizer as well as other farm inputs.(NAN).