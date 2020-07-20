Yobe Govt. acquires 103 tractors, 7,500 metric tonnes of fertiliser

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe says the state government has bought 103 tractors and 7,500 tonnes of NPK fertiliser to be distributed to farmers across the 17 local government areas.

Mala-Buni announced this while showcasing the agricultural inputs in Damaturu on Monday.

He said the inputs would be provided to farmers at subsided prices as part of the government’s efforts at boosting agriculture.

The governor charged the local government council authorities to put adequate measures in place to prevent diversion of the inputs.

Mala-Buni also directed the councils to ensure fairness in the distribution of the items to genuine farmers in their respective area.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Mairo Amshi, said no fewer than 36,000 small and large scale farmers would benefit from the inputs.

Amshi said the state government had engaged youths to cultivate 200 hectares of land under the Seed Multiplication Scheme for the production of improved seeds.

According to her, the scheme is being implemented in collaboration with the National Seed Council. (NAN)