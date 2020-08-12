450, 000 Farmers To Benefit From Kano Agro Pastoral Project – Sasakawa Africa Cooperation

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Project, KSADP, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sasakawa Africa/SG 2000, for the implementation of agricultural interventions that will impact 450, 000 small holder farmers in Kano state.

The interventions under the MOU include provision of Seeds, Fertilizers, pesticides, post-harvest handling, value addition and agri-business services.

It also entails the design and execution of value chain extension training to raise the skills and knowledge of 18, 000 farmer facilitators, 440 processors, 220 fabricators, 1,000 Community Based Extension Staff and 220 frontline extension staff as well as core staff of the KSADP.

Under the agreement, KSADP will finance Sasakawa, annually, upon submission of its annual work-plan and budget and clearance by KSADP, within a five year period.

Effective from the 2020 planting season, the technical cooperation aims to enhance food security, alleviate poverty and create jobs, among other things, in rural communities of the state.

The Deputy Governor of Kano state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who doubles as the chair, Project Steering Committee, KSADP, and Dr. Amit Roy, Vice chairman of Sasakawa Africa, signed the pact on behalf of their organizations.

Speaking shortly after the signing formality, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna described the occasion as a memorable milestone in the agricultural development of Kano state.

“KSADP is our flagship project and its aim is to attain food security, increase production and productivity as well as generate employment and more income for our people especially the rural poor”.

“Because of our huge population and the fact that majority of our people are farmers, we are determined to take advantage of the technical expertise of Sasakawa to make agriculture a more sustainable and rewarding venture by assisting our farmers with facilities and inputs, and building the capacity of our agricultural extension workers”.

Last February, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Project, an Islamic Development Bank funded project, with the support of the Life and Livelihoods Fund, was formally inaugurated, to contribute to poverty reduction and to strengthen food and nutrition security of vulnerable population in Kano.

Ameen K. Yassar