Kano State Agro Pastoral Project to collaborate with tertiary institutions on agricultural training

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP will support the training of 50 Ordinary National Diploma and 50 Higher National Diploma students from the State in Livestock, Crop Management and Extension services.

The training will be carried out in Polytechnics and Colleges of Agriculture, the State Programme Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad announced today (Wednesday), while receiving a delegation from the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, Kano, in his office.

“It is critical to educate prospective agricultural workers in Kano because agricultural literacy is key in managing the state’s abundant natural potentials and, significantly, in view of the need to ensure food and nutrition security for its growing population”.

In this regard, he said the project would collaborate with the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology and similar tertiary institutions, to assist the students to acquire agricultural skills using innovative knowledge support tools.

“The project will also support special training on grain handling for Dawanau market commodity associations to improve quality and safety of commodities that go into international markets. Therefore, your institution will be of tremendous assistance in this direction”.

The Project Coordinator also announced plans to train pastoralists, milk processors animal marketers and Para-vets, as part of a deliberate strategy to make the project sustainable and result oriented.

He said the support of the Federal College of Agricultural Produce Technology, as a stakeholder in the project, as well as other agricultural institutions was imperative to make the set goals achievable.

The Provost of the College, Muhammad Hadi Ibrahim, represented by the Academic Secretary, Sirajo Salisu said the institution approached the project for collaboration because it has a role to play in ensuring agricultural development of the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the institution had “the mandate of training middle level manpower for the agricultural sector on postharvest processing, preservation and storage of agricultural produce to reduce postharvest losses”.

“The college also organizes trainings for farmers, cooperative groups, youth and women associations on agricultural produce processing, preservation and storage with the aim of empowering them for self-employment and improved food security”, he stressed.

Ameen K. Yassar

Project Communication Specialist