COVID-19: FCTA to ensure adequate food supply in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday in Abuja expressed determination to ensure adequate food supply to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on residents.

Mr Ibe Chukwuemeka, acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCT, gave the assurance at the inauguration ceremony of the 2020 Buffer Stock Programme, held at the FCT Agro- Service Centre.

Represented by the Dr Nkem Akanegbu, Director, Agricultural Services in the Secretariat, Chukwuemeka explained that Buffer Stock, as practised globally, was aimed at ensuring the availability of grains all year round to the public at affordable rates.

He restated the commitment of the secretariat to empower youths and women through Agriculture.

Chukwuemeka called on Abuja residents who are interested in buying the grains to visit any FCT Agric Stores located in the Area Councils.

The acting secretary appealed to those interested in buying the grains to be orderly and abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He explained that FCTA had released funds to enable the secretariat to mop-up excess grains from farmers, during harvest when the grains were cheap and preserved them for sale to the public during planting season when the grains are usually scarce and costly.

” This will ensure the timely intervention through the scheme and success of the 2020 programme,”

Chukwuemeka said.

Chukwuemeka disclosed that a bag of 50kg maize and 50kg Guinea corn would be sold at N3,000, while a 10kg bag of Corn Flour goes for N1,500.

In his speech, the Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris, thanked the FCT Administration for the kind gesture, which he said would reduce hunger in the land.

Represented by the Akoshi of Jiwa, Hakimi Muhammad, Idris also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his special interest in agriculture as a way of creating jobs and wealth for Nigerians.

The monarch pledged his loyalty and that of his subjects to the Administration.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a resident, Mr Olufemi Adeniyi, thanked FCT Administration for the programme.

Adeniyi said the programme would go a long way in cushioning the effects of COVID-19 on the people of FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event attracted a large crowd, which included cooperative groups and individuals. (NAN)