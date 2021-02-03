Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu interacts with dry season farmers in Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says ongoing agricultural revival initiated by incumbent regime will be vigorously pursued towards ensuring food security and sufficiency.

The governor affirmed this while interacting with dry-season farmers of Fadama area near Kimba, Jega Local Government where he expressed satisfaction about the bumper yields of crops especially perishables items. He told them that all necessary farm input would be provided to farmers.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu renewed his advice to traditional rulers to mobilize farmers, youths, women and cooperative societies to avail themselves of the opportunity to enjoy financial support and loan packages by filling the necessary forms now in circulation.

He commended the farmers for their hard work and consistency in dry season farming as well as wet season cultivation for massive production.

The governor presented them with financial assistance to buy fuel for water pumping machines and other necessities.

The leader of the Hirawa Farmers Group Jega, Fadama Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Jega told the Governor that the farmers have formed cooperative society which enable them to access loans and other farm input from the state government and other sources.

He disclosed that the new Tomatoes factory at Gafara Ngaski Local Government has provided them with Tomatoes seeds for trial and experiment, which has produced good yields both in quality and quantity.

Alhaji Ibrahim Jega requested the governor to provide the group with imported seeds of hot pepper, sweet potatoes which are in high demand in the market, water pumping machines, fertilizers. Pesticide herbicides, soft loan as well as agricultural machinery.

He said farmers in the area have cultivated large quantity of perishable items, Kayan Lambu including red pepper, onions, chille pepper, spinach, rice, wheat and other cereals including grains such as maize and beans.

Before departure, he inspected large consignment of dry, pepper ready for transportation to the southern part of the country and other West African nations for marketing.