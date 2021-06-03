FG grazing reserves project implementation
Keeping and managing livestock especially cattle in Nigeria have become a major source of concern especially the transhumance nature of Animal rearing.
Consequently, the banning of open grazing by some state Governors in the southern part of the country is another challenge confronting livestock development.
The Federal Government is therefore, taking steps towards protecting the livestock industry by reviving abandoned grazing areas.
The project of reviving grazing and livestock routes has taken off in Borno state
CATEGORIES Agriculture