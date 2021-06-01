FG inaugurates NSITF board members

A new Executive Management Board has been inaugurated to revitalize and reposition the affairs of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF to achieve it’s mandate.

Tasking the new Executive Management, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige caution the new helmsmen not to indulge in the same infractions that led to the termination of appointments of past management.

The focus of the new Board is to ensure that the provision of Employees Compensation Act is carried out to the latter for every employer benefit when the need arises.

The new executive management has a period of 4 years .