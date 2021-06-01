President Buhari Receives 5 New Envoys To Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has implored the new Envoys posted to Nigeria on tour of duty to be accurate in their assessment of the country while reporting to their home governments.
This, he said will along way in achieving greater understanding and cooperation between Nigeria and their countries.
The President stated while addressing the envoys shortly after formally assuming official responsibilities in Nigeria.
State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo has the details.
