Attempted Armed Robbery Attacks in Osun

Attempted Armed Robbery attacks on First Bank, Ikire and Access Bank, Apomu in Osun State around 6pm on Wednesday claimed the lives of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (Asp), an Inspector and Two Special Constabularies as well as Three Civilians.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the incident said the Armed Robbers numbering about 35 came in Five Vehicles, simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters

and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi-Osun with several explosive devices and several gun firing in a bid to subdue the capacity of the Police while attempting to rob the two Banks.

The Command’s Spokesperson further explained that on sighting the overwhelming Policemen Comprising: Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local Security outfits, they were swiftly engaged in a fierce Gun duel

The Police confirmed that the attackers did not succeed robbing any of the Banks as they fled into the bush with gun shot wounds and abandoning two of their operational vehicles.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing Suspects, the Police confirmed.