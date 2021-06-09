Search
HomeBreakingNews

Nigeria’s Twitter ban: Donald Trump hails Buhari

Suleiman IdrisJune 9, 2021 10:14 am 0

Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria’s government for banning Twitter after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post for allegedly breaching its rules.

In a statement former president DONALD Trump said Twitter cannot dictate good and evil.

He urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing “free and open speech”.

Mr Trump was banned from both platforms after the US7 Capitol riot in January.

 

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.