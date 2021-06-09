Nigeria’s Twitter ban: Donald Trump hails Buhari
Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria’s government for banning Twitter after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post for allegedly breaching its rules.
In a statement former president DONALD Trump said Twitter cannot dictate good and evil.
He urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing “free and open speech”.
Mr Trump was banned from both platforms after the US7 Capitol riot in January.
CATEGORIES BreakingNews