NDLEA arrests drug peddler

The National Drugs law enforcement Agency has arrested An Uber driver with cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the director media and publicity of the agency, Femi Babafemi says the suspect was arrested with 150grams of cocaine concealed inside two pieces of air freshener at the SAHCO export shed of MMIA on Tuesday 8th June, 2021 when he brought the consignment from his client for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

In another related development, another male suspect was arrested on Friday, 11th June, 2021, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil at D-arrival hall of MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine weighed 300grams in his pant.

Other suspects are two drugs peddlers with cocaine and 3.032kg of cannabis sativa.