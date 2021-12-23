Police Foil Kidnap Attempt; Rescue Forty Eight Victims

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued forty eight victims abducted by bandits on Wednesday along Birnin Gwari– Kaduna road.

A statement by the Command Spokesperson, ASP Muhammad Jalige says the victims are traders from Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area who came under heavy gunshots by bandits leading to the kidnap of scores of them.

The rescued persons have been profiled and subsequently reunited with their families.

Jalige says additional manpower has been mobilized to the area to rescue one of the female victims who is still in captivity and to safeguard lives and property along the axis.