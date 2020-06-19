NSE moves 174.68m shares worth N2.01bn in bearish trading

0
Business
June 19, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print

(NAN) Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday traded 174.68 million shares valued at N2.01 billion in 3,695 deals.

Volume of Shares Traded on Nigerian Stock Exchange Drops by 623m in 5 Days | Business Post Nigeria

This was in contrast with a turnover of 171.21 million shares worth N2.21 billion exchanged in 3315 deals on Thursday.

A breakdown of the activity chart indicates that Mutual Benefits Insurance was the toast of investors, accounting for 26.59 million shares valued at N5.58 million.

It was trailed by Zenith Bank with 12.66 million shares worth N205.71 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 12.12 million shares valued at N279.81 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 11.27 million shares worth N72.13 million, while FBN Holdings traded 9.87 million shares N52.13 million.

The All-Share Index which opened at 24,933.41 lost 106.66 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 24,826.75.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities dipped N55 billion to close lower at N12.951 trillion from N13.006 trillion reported on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table indicates that Dangote Cement recorded the highest loss to lead the decliners’ chart, dropping by N9 to close at N130, per share.

Okomu Oil trailed with N3 to close at N64, while Guinness was down by 50k to close at N17 per share.

UACN dipped 20k to close at N7, while Dangote Sugar also lost 20k to close at N14.30 per share.

Conversely, BUA Cement led the gainers’ table, gaining N2.60 to close at N44 per share.

Total came second with a gain of N1.40 to close at N97.50, while MTN Nigeria Communications garnered 60k to close at N116.10 per share.

Lafarge Wapco added 20k to close at N11.20, while FBN Holdings also gained 20k to close at N5.30 per share. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.