Buhari departs Abuja for Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

He was seen off at the Airport by his chief of staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, FCT Minister Muhammad Musa Bello, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Director General, Department of State services Yusuf Magaji Bichi and other senior Government officials

While in Kigali, The President is expected to join other leaders to participate in discussions focused on the progress and prosperity of the more than 2 billion people living in the 54 Commonwealth member countries.

Under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming, The Heads of state and Government are expected to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the Commonwealth Charter, which focuses on democracy, human rights, the rule of law, as well as economic opportunities and sustainable development.

Range of topical issues including post COVID-19 economic recovery, debt sustainability, climate change, poverty reduction, youth entrepreneurship and food security will be considered at the high level engagement.