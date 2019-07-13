Buhari Condoles Afenifere Leader, Pa Fasoranti, Over Slain Daughter

Domestic, News, Obituary, Security
July 13, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

The deceased was reportedly shot on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as armed robbers.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday night, the president prayed that God would comfort Fasoranti and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

