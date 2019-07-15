JUST IN: SON Alerts on Substandard Electric Cables

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued a red alert on the presence of substandard SUNRISE brand of Electric Cables in the Nigerian markets and warned Consumers to avoid patronage of the product.

It also warned dealers in electric cables to avoid sale of the product or risk seizure by SON officials wherever it is found as well as the prosecution of the offenders.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Osita Aboloma Esq. disclosed that a large consignment of the substandard and life-endangering SUNRISE cable which managed to find there way into the country have been apprehended and destroyed.

The destruction was consequent upon due Conformity Assessment, the results of which showed that the SUNRISE Cable have very high conductor resistance, poor conductor elongation and very low tensile strength of insulation against the requirements of NIS IEC 60228 for conductor, NIS IEC 60227 series and NIS IEC 60811. It thus poses grave danger of heating up which could easily lead to fire outbreaks.

SON has thus advised the general public and in particular, users and dealers in electric cables to avoid the sale or patronage of SUNRISE brand of electric cables, the statement concluded.

Bola Fashina

Head, Public Relations

Standards Organisation of Nigeria