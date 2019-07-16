Police Anti Cultism Squad To Sensitise Communities On Ills Of Cultism, Drug Abuse

The Police team on Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, said it would soon commence massive sensitisation of communities on the ills of cultism, drug abuse and other vices breeding criminals in the society.

SP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of the campaign, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday, that the sensitisation campaign would involve other relevant stakeholders.

He said that the plan was part of the initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu towards fighting cultism to a standstill in the country.

Amairazu said there were plans to also set up the anti cultism campaign teams in all the 36 states in the federation including Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that the target was to raise awareness and offer an olive branch to repentant cultists and de-radicalise them to be re-integrated into the society to contribute their positive quota in nation-building.

According to him, the programme is strategically designed to counter violent extremist narratives of cultism and other vices as it is also community policing oriented with the involvements of all relevant stakeholders.

He said: “The programme intervention is designed to sensitise different stakeholders on the dangers of cultism, substance abuse and other vices.

“We will spotlight the dangers of cultism, substance abuse and their relationship with crime and galvanise stakeholders’ support to help reduce incidences of cultism and other vices across Nigeria.

“The police will also use this programme to increase consciousness among parents, students, youths, religious leaders, caregivers, teachers and other relevant stakeholders on the dangers of cultism and substance abuse.

“The programme’s intervention will be aimed at deepening the relationship with the police and members of the public for the purpose of gaining more support and assistance in the fight against crime and criminality in Nigeria.’’

The national coordinator noted that cultism had brought untold hardship, academic and business disruptions, and social disorganisation to those involved in the criminal act.

NAN recalls that the anti cultism team was initiated by the I-G in 2013 when he was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Enugu State.

The programme was borne out of observations of emerging dangerous trend of cultism and other vices among youths which had left many people killed or maimed, apart from being a menace to the society. (NAN)