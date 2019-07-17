Naira Exchanges at N361.16 to Dollar at Investors Window

News
July 17, 2019
The naira on Wednesday exchanged at N361.16 to the dollar at the investors window.

Market turnover at the window stood at 279.72 million dollars.

The naira traded at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos while the pound sterling and the euro closed at N462 and N407, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the euro traded at N462 and N407, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market, due largely to the interventions of the CBN. (NAN)

