Brain Drain: Medical Practitioner Tasks FG On Improved Facilities

Dr Sunday Omoyowa, an Abuja-based medical practitioner, has called on

Federal Government to strengthen healthcare facilities in the country to discourage brain drain.

He made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said government needed to provide modern equipment in hospitals and improve the welfare of

medical personnel to encourage them to remain in the country and offer efficient services.

He added that many government hospitals across the country had become moribund, adding that it was

time the government addressed the problem and make the health sector more functional.

The medical practitioner also urged the government to build new healthcare centres to provide

citizens more access to healthcare delivery.

“Government should employ more qualified doctors and ensure that best global practice is maintained

in healthcare facilities in the country.

“The lack of employment had forced many qualified doctors to leave the country in search of jobs.

“We would continue to advocate adequate infrastructure in our teaching hospitals for optimal

operations,’’ Omoyowa said. (NAN)