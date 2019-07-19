Buhari Appoints Nagode NAPTIN Director-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode as the Director-General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode as the Director-General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, his aide on New Media on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode as the Director General of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN).

Born on August 10 1962 in Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Ilorin and the University of Lagos where he obtained Bachelor of Science (B.SC) Political Science, Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Diploma in Management.

A former Lecturer at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Bolaji Nagode was Assistant General Manager (Learning & Performance Management) at Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) before he was appointed Deputy Director (Training Programme) National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) in February 2013 and became Director (Business Services) in February 2014- 2016.

He has been Acting Director-General NAPTIN since 2016 before his latest appointment.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from June 20, 2019.

He is member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (IPM) and Chartered Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad)