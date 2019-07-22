Association Seeks Overhaul Of Nation’s Airports Security Architecture

Ikeja, July 21, 2019 (NAN) The Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has urged the Federal Government to begin total overhaul of security architecture at the nation’s airports.

Its General Secretary, Mr Abdulrasaq Saidu, made the call while briefing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Saidu said the call became imperative following the breach of airport security by an intruder identified as a Nigerien national on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers in a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air aircraft were thrown into panic when a man climbed the aircraft.

The plane was about to take off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to a viral video shot by one of the passengers in Lagos, the man illegally gained access to the airside with a hand luggage.

The video also showed that the man climbed one of the aircraft wing and deposited the bag inside one of the engines.

Saidu said in view of this, the Federal Government should overhaul the whole security architecture of the airport to meet with international best practices.

The association’s scribe said that action of the intruder could have thrown the nation into mourning because it was a serious safety breach.

He said it was unfortunate that the aviation authorities had failed to listen to several warnings from the unions to recruit aviation security and do away with its personnel in a transparent way.

“But, I commend the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for admitting the lapses, and I believe all those involved should be properly interrogated and investigated.

“Everybody on duty that day should explain how and what happened, and must be dealt with accordingly.

“It is a challenge and a bad signal to the International community,”

Saidu said.

He said security lapses at the airport began some years ago when the process of recruiting aviation security personnel was taken over by politicians without regards to the operations, safety and security and standards.

Saidu said that the incident had justified the association’s position on recruitment into the sensitive positions in the aviation agencies.

He alleged that unfit candidates over the age of 30 years were being currently being recruited in Kaduna. (NAN)