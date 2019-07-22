Muslim Scholars Urge Parents To Guide Their Children To Build A Strong Nation

Lagos, July 21, 2019 (NAN) Hajia Sherifah Yusuf-Ajibade, a member of the Council of Trustees, International Muslim Union (IMWU), has urged Nigerian parents to continue to provide guidance to children towards building a strong nation.

Yusuf-Ajibade made the plea during the annual lecture of the Professionals, an organisation of Al-Mu’minaat, with the theme, “Parenting: My Child and I,” held at the National Assembly Mosque in Lagos on Sunday.

According to her, children become responsible citizens when parents give them the right training and continue to pray for and guide them.

She said parenting was a process of promoting and supporting the physical, mental and intellectual development of a child from infancy to adulthood.

“Each of you is a shephered and each of you will be questioned regarding his flocks. If a righteous man marries a righteous woman, together they will build a righteous home.

“Parents should be aware of the conduct of their children and always monitor their phones and internet usage until they are married.

“Prophet Muhammad said when a community is not good, mothers in the community have neglected their responsibilities,” Yusuf Ajibade said.

She urged women not to see themselves as equal with their husbands, adding that men were meant to care for the family, while women were to take care of the welfare of the children and other relatives.

Also speaking, Dr Abdul-Fatai Olajobi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Neo-Neurons Concept and Senior Partner, Brainy Educare Service Surulere, advised parents to always remember their children in prayer and also teach them to pray.

According to him, parents should not talk to their children whenever they are angry to avoid using abusive words on them.

“We should always support our children and appreciate them whenever they do something special, and we should also tell them we love them at all times, which will encourage them to be better behaved.

“Parents must trust Allah, always pray and be thankful to God at all times. Parents should not allow their profession to over shadow their primary responsibilities,” Olajobi said.

He also said parents should avoid fighting in the presence of their children and be mindful of the way they speak to them. (NAN).