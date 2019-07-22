Police Arrest 57-year-old Man For Allegedly Stabs Brother To Death

News, Security
July 22, 2019
Kano, July 21, 2019 (NAN) The Kano State Police Command said it had arrested a 57-year-old man, Tijjani Yahaya, for allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old brother, Aminu Mohammad, to death.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in Kano on Sunday.

He said that the incident occurred at Annandin Islamic School, Kofar Ruwa, Dala local government  area of Kano state on July 19, at about 9:00 p.m.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that Yahaya and the victim had a misunderstanding and, in the process, Yaya stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“The suspect was arrested and the knife was recovered,” the PPRO stated.

Haruna said the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he died while receiving treatment.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for discreet investigation.(NAN)

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

