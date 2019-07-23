We’ll Partner With all Political parties- Gov. Buni assures Yobe IPAC

0
News
July 23, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

 Yobe Governor,  Mai Mala Buni, on Monday extended hands of fellowship to other political parties, calling on them to partner with him in developing the state .

Making the call when officials of the state branch of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) paid him a courtesy call in Damaturu, the governor said the task of moving the state forward, was a collective responsibility.

“This administration is willing to partner with all political parties with meaningful contributions to move the state forward.

Image result for MAI BUNI YOBE

“We appreciate the role played by every political party in the conduct of peaceful elections across the state during the last elections.

“This is the first time in the history of the state that we had a peaceful governorship election without any litigation surrounding the outcome.

“My doors as the governor of the state, are always open for positive contributions from you individually and collectively,” he assured.

In his remarks, Alhaji Umar Kukuri, chairman of IPAC in the state, said the council would support all government policies and programmes to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“We aspired for various political offices on the platform of various political parties, but with the outcome of the elections, we will support government in its quest to move the state forward and improve the  lives of the people,” Kukuri said.(NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.