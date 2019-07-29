EU, UNICEF Issue Birth Certificates to Over 30,000 Children in Kebbi

The European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has issues birth certificates to over 30,000 children under the age of five in Kebbi.

The initiative followed the low level of Birth Registration (BR) in Nigeria, as identified by the National Population Commission (NPopC).

Mr Jude Inegbebor, UNICEF Child Protection Consultant in Kebbi, disclosed this in Firjin community of Jega Local Government Area when UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mr Rabiu Musa, and his team visited the council.

He said that the EU and UNICEF in November 2018 launched a project to take Birth Registration to homes in Kebbi.

The project, Earmarked Area Demarcation (EAD), has reached thousands of children under the age of five in the state, adding that the children were registered and presented with certificates.

According to him, the house to house exercise which is currently ongoing, is meant to ensure that children under the age of five are captured and issued with certificate immediately.

The UNICEF consultant urged the birth registrars to ensure no child was left out in the exercise and to also reach those the programme was meant for.

On the benefits of birth registration to the society, Inegbebor said it “provides data on fertility and mortality disaggregated by age and gender. Provides data on causes of death, relative impact of specific diseases on mortality which can lead to policy interventions.

“Provides data for planning in Health, Education, Social Security, Insurance, etc. Also, provides indicators for monitoring population dynamics and development goals and targets like the SDGs.”

On child survival and development, he said: “Birth registration is critical for child survival and development goals and is important for health initiatives, particularly.

Malama Khadijat Ibrahim, Supervisor, Vital Basic Registration in Firjin ward, said the house to house exercise have been going on smoothly with a lot of results to show for it.

“This exercise is a booster to what we are doing in the state. Registrars are sent to designated locations in various parts of the state. Jega, is the focus in this phase and this is the third local government area implementing this exercise,” she explained. (NAN)

