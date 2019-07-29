Kebbi Govt. Cautions Residents Against Indiscriminate Refuse Disposal

The Kebbi Government has warned residents to take precautions against indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the roadside and drainage in order to keep the streets clean and avert flooding.

Alhaji Aliyu Umar, Acting General Manager of Kebbi Urban Development Authority, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

”I appeal to residents to bag their wastes properly so that the refuse would not litter the streets and to report people who are seen dumping refuse in unauthorised places to the government for prompt action.

“Residents who dumped refuse indiscriminately in unauthorised places would face the wrath of the law.

“Sanitation, should be a matter of necessity and should be observed daily in every home for healthy living.”

He said that the agency had commenced the clean up of major roads in Birnin Kebbi including the ones in Badariya, Rafin Atiku and Sanni Abacha Bye Pass.

Umar promised that the exercise would continue on every major road in the capital to keep the state clean.

“In spite of the efforts of my office to keep the environment clean, some residents have failed to comply with sanitation rules and regulations

“The ministry is trying its best to create awareness on proper ways of disposing waste but some residents have refused to do the right thing,” he noted.

He therefore urged members of the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages and join hands with the administration in the development of the state.

Umar also urged drivers of tipper trucks to always cover their load, to avoid littering the streets. (NAN)