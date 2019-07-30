Update on El-Zakzaky Bail Application Trial in Kaduna

The Kaduna High Court today heard arguments pertaining to the application for medical leave filed by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

As the prosecuting authority in the matter of The State versus El-Zakzaky (KDH/KAD/60c/2018), the Kaduna State Government opposed the application for medical leave.

The court has now reserved ruling on the motion for medical leave till Monday, 5th August 2019.

It is pertinent to remind all parties to respect the ongoing legal process. Counsel representing the defendants in the case have been appearing before the Kaduna High Court. In August 2018, defendants’ counsel moved an application for bail, which the Kaduna High Court refused. The court confirmed that the defendants should remain in custody.

For the record, there is no court order against the Kaduna State Government in the El-Zakzaky matter. Sheikh El-Zakzaky is facing charges that include culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy and inciting a disturbance.

Counsels to the defendants have persisted in making public claims for the release of their clients, but such an order has not been made in this matter by the Kaduna High Court.

Adherence to the rule of law obliges everyone to respect court processes and let the law follow its course.

Aisha Dikko