Adnan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria Bids Farewell to Nigerians Invited by King Salam for #Hajj1440

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Nigerian capital Abuja has this Friday bidded farewell to Nigerians from across different sectors who are invited by the King of Saudi Arabia to perform this hear’s Hajj.

The Ambassador of Saudi in Nigeria, Adnan Bin Mahmoud Bostaji, who addressed the Guests of the Kingdom explaining that the program of inviting Muslims from across the world by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform Hajj every year is to consolidate the brotherly relationship among the muslims in the whole world and to enhance the Islamic unity and brotherhood.

Ambassador Bostaji said the program also enables the gusts to see the great efforts that the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making in serving the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating Hajj performance for all the pilgrims.

The director of the Nigerian Center for Arabic Research Prof. Khidir Abdulbagi Mohammad who spoke on behalf of the Nigerian invitees expressed appreciation and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the gesture and wished the Saudi Leadership Allah’s protection.

He noted the efforts to safeguard the Holy Sites and make hajj easy for all the guests as a huge sacrifice that require patience, faith and resilience.