Domestic, News
August 8, 2019
Loretta, ABU Graduate Arrested for Alleged Recharge Card Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a 32-year-old suspected fraudster, Loretta Okonkwo, for obtaining money under false pretence.

Okonkwo, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, was arrested on July 19, 2019, in Lagos, following a petition received by the Commission about her fraudulent activities.

The complainant alleged that he invested in Recharge and Make Money Limited, a company belonging to the suspect.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect, however, reneged on her promise to offer him a percentage of the proceeds on his investment and also refused to refund him.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court.

EFCC

