Wike offers N30m Reward for Arrest of Bobrisky

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to give N30 million to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the death of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the crisis that erupted in Choba.

A notorious criminal called Bobrisky in Gokana Local Government Area of the state has been fingered in the killing.

Wike made the pledge on Thursday when he handed over 40 Patrol Vans fitted with Communication Gadgets to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), See 4 Eye, Police Anti-Kidnapping, Police Anti-Cultism, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Wike also declared that the state government was fully prepared to tackle insecurity and would do everything required to protect lives and property.

He noted that the state government had proscribed all youth groups operating in the state because they had been hijacked by cultists.

“Rivers State Government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“We are one State that has suffered neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support to fight insecurity.

“They have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing Federal projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises,” he said.

The Governor said that he resolved to increase the support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by Operation Sting.

He regretted that cultists had taken over youth groups across the State, necessitating the state government proscribing all youth groups.

“Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate,” he said.

The governor warned that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security agencies must be deployed to secure Rivers State.

