El-Zakzaky: 186 doctors from 7 countries write Buhari

A group of doctors from seven countries – Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari pointing to Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s physical conditions, and asking the Nigerian government to transfer him to a well-equipped hospital as soon as possible.

The letter revealed El-Zakzaky’s medical and health status which required urgent attention.

The names of the doctors were also listed in the letter as reported by FARS News Agency of Iran.

