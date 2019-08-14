RECRUITMENT: NIGERIA ARMY DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE 24/2019

Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers. The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces to civil institutions shall be considered.

CORPS AND SERVICES

Applications should be into any of the following Corps and Services of the NA:

Nigerian Army Engineers. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Eng), B Engr (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Building Engineering. Others are Architecture, Quantity/Estate/Land Surveying, Town Planning, Geology or Geographic Information Systems.

Nigerian Army Signals. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Satellite Communication, Computer Science, Management Information Systems.

Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Psychology, Computer Information Management, Computer Data mining, Intelligence Analysis, Forensic Science.

Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Catering and Hotel Management, Food Technology, Shipping and Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Economics or Marketing. A good working experience will be an added advantage.

Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, B Engr, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Purchasing and Supply, Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Ballistics, Physics, Production Engineering, Textile & Material Management, Logistics & Supply Management and Public Administration.

Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Applicants must possess a minimum of B Eng, BSc (Eng) (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Automotive, Electronics, Mechatronics, Systems, Weapon and Marine Engineering. Others are Marine Architecture, Material Science and Computer Engineering. Such academic fields must be registered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

Medical and Dental Consultants.

Applicants could belong to either of the following fields of specialization such as General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Anesthesia, Neuro Surgery, Cardiothoracic, ENT Surgeons, Physicians (Cardiologists, Endocrinologist, Nephrologists and Neurologists), Ophthalmologists as well as Obstetrics and Gynaecologists, Paediatricians and Family Physicians.

Applicants must also consider the following criteria:

Must be Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria or equivalent Postgraduate Medical College.

Not be more than 40 years of age.

Must have full registration of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for the undergraduate degree and additional qualification registration as appropriate.

Must have current MDCN licence to practice as a specialist.

General Duty Medical/Dental Officers. Applicants must possess MBBS/BDS or equivalent with not more than 5 years post – qualification experience and must be fully registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Optometrists. Applicants must possess Doctor of Optometry (O.D.) Degree and must be registered with the appropriate professional body.

Dental Therapists and Dental Technologists.

Applicants must possess Higher Diplomas and must be fully registered with relevant professional bodies.

Clinical Psychologists.

Applicants must possess BSc in Clinical Psychology.

Nurses.

Applicants must possess BSc Nursing with full registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Pharmacists.

Applicants must possess Bachelor of Pharmacy and must be fully registered with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria.

Professionals Allied to Medicine.

Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree in any of the following areas: Radiology – Medical Image Science, Hospital Administration, BMLS, AIMLS, and AIMLT – Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Environmental Health Workers, Nutrition/Dietetics, Health Service Administration and Health Information Management.

Note: All applicants for Medical Corps, are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies and current practicing license.

Nigerian Army Band Corps.

Applicants must possess a minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND Lower Credit or equivalent in Music with L.R.A.M and A.R.C.M.

Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

Applicants must possess LLB BL, and a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Criminology, Sociology, Psychology.

Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

Applicants must possess a minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree in any of the following areas: Economics, Accountancy, and Business Administration or HND (Lower Credit) in Business and Accounts. Registration with any of the following Professional Accountancy qualification is compulsory: ICAN, ANAN, ACMA, ACCA, ACA.

Nigerian Army Education Corps.

Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree in any of the following areas: BSc (Ed) in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Library/Information Science and B Ed in French, Portuguese, German and English Languages.

Note: All applicants for Education Corps, are expected to present proof of registration with their professional regulatory bodies.

Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant).

Applicants must possess minimum of BA (Second Class Lower) degree in Pastoral Psychology, New Testament Theology, Old Testament Theology, Pastoral Counseling and Child Evangelism from any of the Seminaries/Universities recognized by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant). Applicants must belong to one of the 18 major denominations of the protestant faith. Soldier applicants must have served the NA with a minimum of 5 years experience in Chaplaincy work and must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant).

Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic).

Applicants must possess a minimum of Bachelor (Second Class Lower) degree in any of the following areas: Philosophy and Theology from a Roman Catholic approved seminary, affiliated to a National Universities Commission accredited University or Urbanian University, Rome. Applicants must have good standing in the church and be also released by a Diocesan Bishop. Applicants must be vetted and recommended by the NA Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic).

Directorate of Islamic Affairs. Applicants must possess a minimum of BA, B Ed (Second Class Lower) degree in Arabic and Islamic Studies, LLB Sharia with Diploma in Arabic from recognized Nigerian universities, Azhar University, Cairo or Saudi University. Each applicant would be required to produce testimony of excellent character from a reputable religious organization in Nigeria. Applicants must be able to speak English Language.

Directorate of Legal Service.

Applicants must possess LLB BL from a recognized institution. A minimum of 2 years post Law School legal practice is required and applicants must present evidence of this.

Directorate of Army Public Relations. Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc, BA (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) in Journalism, Printing, Radio and Television Broadcasting, Radio Operation and Performance, Graphic Design, Public Relations and Advertising. Applicants must have evidence of Membership to any Professional body in relation to media operation and journalism.

Directorate of Army Physical Training.

Applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Lower degree or HND (Lower Credit) in any of the following areas: Human Kinetics, Physical and Health Education, Sports Administration (PGD), Sport Coaching, Physiotherapy or Sports Psychology.

Directorate of Army Aviation.

Applicants must possess a minimum of BSc/B Eng (Second Class Lower) degree or HND (Lower Credit) with other relevant trade qualification from government – approved institutions for the following fields:

Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering. Minimum of B Eng or HND in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering with not less than 3 years work experience.

Mechanical Engineering. Minimum of B Eng or HND in Mechanical Engineering with not less than 2 years work experience.

Electrical Engineering. Minimum of B Eng or HND in Electrical Electronics (Power option).

Air Traffic Controller. BSc in Geography/Physics/Mathematics with NCAA approved Air Traffic Control License.

Fire Fighter. BSc in Chemistry/Physics with NCAA approved Fire Fighting License from any reputable organization.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years, while medical consultants be not more than 40 years of age by January 2020.

Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards.

Be recommended by at least 2 recognizable referees who must attest to the applicant’s character and integrity. These could be by a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the state of the applicant. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

Candidates must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

Measure at least 1.68m (for male) and 1.65m (for female) in height.

Must not have been convicted by any court of law.

Military personnel must be free from any disciplinary case (This is to be endorsed by the Commanding Officer/Commander).

Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND of not less than Lower Credit from any recognized institution of learning.

Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Applicants must possess NYSC discharge certificate or a valid exemption as the case may be.

Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

Only academic credentials obtained from 2010 to date will be considered.

Candidates must present contact addresses and telephone numbers of parent/guardians and Next of Kin.

Candidates must not have any body inscriptions or tattoos.

Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post secondary).

Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders.

They must also present valid letter(s) of NA sponsorship in tertiary academic institutions. Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Candidates must not be members of any cult/society/fraternity.

All female applicants are advised to seek for commission into specialist corps e;g Medical, Legal Service, Supply and Transport or Army Public Relations.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

Direct Short Service Commission will be granted for 15 years, for an initial period of 8 years, renewable yearly for another period of 7 years. Direct Regular Commission may be granted on conversion after 3 years as a commissioned officer.

Conversion to Direct Regular Commission is not automatic. It is based on availability of vacancy and other criteria that are or will be in force from time to time.

All graduating officer cadets must sign an acceptance on the terms and conditions governing the Direct Short Service Commission before they are granted commission into the Nigerian Army.

The reckonable period of service will be based on the date of commencement of cadet training of both civilian and military personnel entrants.

Medical Consultants Officers on successful completion of military training shall be granted the rank of Major.

Officer cadets who successfully complete the military training shall be granted the rank of Lieutenant with no advantage of seniority

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Applications are to be made online free of charge from the 9th of August 2019.

How to apply:

Log on to www.nigerianarmyms.ng to create an account.

Read the qualification criteria.

From the home page, select DSSC application.

On successful registration, you will receive an email notification containing your login details.

Click on ‘Login’ to complete the application form.

Ensure all required documents are uploaded:

Passport photograph. Educational certificates. Evidence of membership of any professional body. Certificate of state of origin. Birth certificate or age declaration.

Print Out. Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application. The first page is to be signed by a Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from your state. Successful applicants would be required to present their printed photo-slips to the selection board during interview.

CLOSING DATE

All applications must be submitted not later than 28th of September 2019.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, you may call 08179269294 and 08109959294, between 0800 – 1800 hours daily while the portal is yet open or visit www.army.mil.ng

Army Headquarters

Department of Military Secretary

Mambilla Barracks

Asokoro – Abuja.