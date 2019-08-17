Police Arrests Suspected Killers of Catholic Priest

Enugu State Commissioner of Police Mr Sulaiman Balarabe

The police command in Enugu has arrested thirty(30) criminal suspects, including the alleged killers of two Catholic priests, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, has said.

Balarabe said this on Friday at the command’s headquarters, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in the past one month.

He said that the command also recovered 15 assorted arms and ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

The police boss said that four suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Rev.-Fr. Clement Ugwu, on March 13, 2019, were apprehended in Lagos and Ogun states by operatives from Enugu command.

He said: “They have made useful confessionary statements about their involvement in the murder of the Catholic priest.

“Also, another four suspects involved in the recent murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and the kidnap of a monarch and his wife in Awgu Local Government Area on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, are currently in police custody.

He, therefore, stated that they would be arraigned before a court very soon.