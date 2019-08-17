Pres Buhari Felicitates with Gen Babangida at 78.

August 17, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari  Congratulate  Former Nigerian President, General Ibrahim Babangida at 78.

In a statement by the senior special assistant  to the president on media and publicity garba shehu says ‘on this special day of your life,the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country comes to the fore

Thanking him for the role of statesman  he continues to play in the affairs of the nation.

The president prays for God`s guidance  and increased health to serve the nation.

