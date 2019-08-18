Sallah: NIMASA Boss Urges Nigerians To Embrace Love And Peace

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has urged Nigerians to embrace love and ensure peaceful coexistence among one another as they celebrate Sallah.

The NIMASA DG who said that sallah celebration is not only a time for merriment, but a time for sober reflections on happenings in the country, expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the challenges facing it in no distant time.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government is very determined to take Nigeria to the next level, and this can only be achieved with the patience and cooperation of Nigerians”, he said.

Speaking further, Dr. Dakuku counseled Nigerians regardless of faith to show tolerance for one another as no religion preaches violence. “When we live together as one, we achieve a lot together and as such the country can move forward”, he said.

The NIMASA DG also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the resolve of the current Management of the Agency to make the Nigerian maritime sector of international standard in line with best global practices.

Isichei Osamgbi