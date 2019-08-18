SON Develops Capacity Of Mirror, Technical Committee ….

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has commenced capacity development trainings for 43 members of the National Mirror and Technical Committees on Governance of Organisations and the Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards.

The training programme according to the organization is on the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Standards to enhance the knowledge the of the participants in order to aid their positive contributions to standardization works in the field of Governance of Organizations.

Director General, SON Osita Aboloma Esq. stated at the opening of the program in Abuja that “the training is critical and necessary as the QMS standard is the foundation from which all Management Systems Standards evolves”.

According to him, “since most of the current works in the field of Governance of Organizations, Anti- bribery Management Systems, Compliance Management Systems, Whistle blowing and Anti-Fraud Control use systematic approach in elaborating standardization work, building your capacity in this subject area will be very helpful in assisting you to contribute meaningfully to current and future standardization works nationally and internationally”.

Represented by the Director, Corporate Affairs and SON Consult, Engr. Felix Nyado, the SON Chief Executive disclosed that the training would be in three batches, two in Abuja and one in Lagos provide easy access to the participants from various locations.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Committee members and their organizations for the enormous amount of time and resources expended in the work of the Technical Committee on Good Governance and the National Mirror Committees on Anti-Bribery Management Systems between 2014 and 2017, stressing that the efforts were very significant to the publication of the two international standards by ISO.

Aboloma admonished the National Mirror/Technical Committee members to maintain Nigeria’s active membership of the various ISO technical committees through regular comments and participation in the mandatory balloting as required.

In his remarks at the occasion, Chairman of the National Mirror/technical Committees on Governance of Organizations and Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standards, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor advocated for more Nigerian public and private sector operators to embrace certification to the international management systems standards to enhance their global competitiveness.

He expressed deep appreciation to the SON Management on behalf the committee members for the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and assured of their commitment to represent Nigeria diligently at technical committees for international standards development.

SON

