Gov. Buni to Build 2600 Affordable Housing Units in Yobe

The Yobe State Government and Family Homes Funds Ltd, a housing finance company, have signed an agreement to construct 2600 housing units across the State, as part of H.E Gov. Buni administration’s policy to provide affordable housing to the people.

The houses, comprising two-bedroom and three-bedroom bungalows, will be built at the total cost of N10, 830, 339, 654.00 with an envisaged completion period of 18 months.

The agreement was signed today at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja. Solicitor-General at the State Ministry of Justice, Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim Alkali signed on behalf of the State Government while the Managing Director, Family Homes Funds Ltd, Mr Femi Adewole signed on behalf of his organisation.

Speaking shortly after the agreement was signed, Governor Buni noted that the move reflects the policy of his administration to “provide quality and affordable housing to the people of our state”.

“In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we believe that affordable housing is a key marker of social progress. When people have comfortable accommodation, they are more likely to have the right frame of mind to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities”, he said.

The governor explained that the houses will be built in different parts of the state so that all parts of the state could benefit from them.

“Accordingly, we will build 500 units in Yobe Zone A with Gaidam and Buni-Yadi Towns each having 250 units. In Zone B, we will construct 250 units in Potiskum and 200 units in Damagum Town of Fune Local Government area. In Zone C, we will cite the houses in Gashu’a Town with 250 units, Nguru with 200 units and Machina with 150 units.

“The State Capital, Damaturu will have 1000 units of the houses. Of this number, 500 will be cited along Potiskum road, 250 along Maiduguri road and the remaining 250 units along Gujba road”, he said.

Governor Buni also revealed that a ground-breaking foundation laying ceremony will be held in Damaturu on 5th September 2019 for the construction of the 2600 housing units.

Family Homes Funds Ltd Managing Director Femi Adewole explained that his company will provide financing and technical support to the Yobe State Government to ensure that the houses are delivered on time and to the right quality according to the agreement reached.

He said that the repayment period for the financing loan is ten years.