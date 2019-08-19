In Pictures: REA commissioning 80Kw mini-grid at Upake, Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

August 19, 2019
Apart from using Solar, one of the natural resources kogi has in abundance, we have made sure communities can connect to this system to carry out everyday activities. We thank Pres Muhammadu Buhari for providing support and allowing us to do this – Damilola Ogunbiyi, MD/CEO of REA while speaking at the official commissioning of the 80Kw Mini-Grid at Upake community, Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

Such projects as you can see in this community is the reason why we function as an agency. It is the reason why Pres. Muhammadu Buhari insists on driving this mandate -Damilola Ogunbiyi, MD/CEO, REA at the commissioning of the 80Kw mini-grid at Upake, Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

