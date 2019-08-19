In Pictures: REA commissioning 80Kw mini-grid at Upake, Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Apart from using Solar, one of the natural resources kogi has in abundance, we have made sure communities can connect to this system to carry out everyday activities. We thank Pres Muhammadu Buhari for providing support and allowing us to do this – Damilola Ogunbiyi, MD/CEO of REA while speaking at the official commissioning of the 80Kw Mini-Grid at Upake community, Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

